Azerbaijani, UAE FMs hold phone call to discuss strategic cooperation

By Nazrin Abdul



On May 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers discussed the progress of the strategic partnership between the two countries, cooperation within bilateral and international frameworks, and the current regional and global security situation.

They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in other areas.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and the UAE continue to enhance their relationship, which is grounded in mutual friendship and respect. Shared values and a foundation of trust underpin their strategic partnership, aligning their common objectives.

In recent years, substantial investments have been directed towards the creation and enhancement of energy infrastructure, with a notable surge in interest in alternative energy sectors.