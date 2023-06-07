President of Mongolia sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of the Republic of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I wish to extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

I am well pleased, that thanks to our joint efforts the mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation is strengthening in many areas. Furthermore, I am confident that the bilateral cooperation will be enriched with economic content by expanding in the fields of agriculture, transportation and tourism.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite You to visit Mongolia at a time of your convenience.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, I wish you a good health and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Yours respectfully,

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

President of Mongolia