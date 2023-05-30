TODAY.AZ / Politics

Israeli president visits Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 May 2023 [17:41] - TODAY.AZ

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog have today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President here.

The Israeli President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

A military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense played the national anthems of Israel and Azerbaijan.

President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.














