British Foreign Office expresses support for captured Azerbaijani soldiers

The UK Department of Foreign Affairs and International Development (FCDO) responded to a letter from the Azerbaijani community operating in this country regarding Azerbaijani soldiers Agshin Babirov and Hussein Akhundov held captive in Armenia.

The letter addressed to the chairman of the Society of British Azerbaijanis Farida Panahova expressed gratitude for the information provided about the inhuman treatment of both Azerbaijani soldiers by the Armenian authorities.

“FCDO is committed to promoting universal human rights. We call on states to ensure that prisoners are treated in accordance with international human rights law. This includes humane treatment and respect for the dignity of the human person, as required by Article 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

States must take steps to ensure minimum guarantees for the humane treatment of persons under their care. This includes providing services related to the primary and basic needs of prisoners. The UK government regularly raises human rights issues with various partners, including Armenia," the letter emphasizes.

It should be noted that the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army - Babirov Agshin Gabil oglu (born 2004) and Akhundov Huseyn Ahliman oglu (born 2003) - went missing on April 9 in the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the border with Armenia due to limited visibility due to adverse weather conditions.

Later, the Armenian side admitted that the Azerbaijani military were with them. Photographs and video footage of the ill-treatment of one of them were also published.

On May 8, A. Babirov was sentenced by the court to 11.5 years in prison on fabricated charges.

Earlier, we reported that the Azerbaijani community in the UK strongly condemned the torture of Armenians against Azerbaijani servicemen.