By News Centre

At a time when the US is withdrawing from global leadership, Europe needs Türkiye more for security. The analysis in the British newspaper The Telegraph also included Europe's need for Türkiye and the balance of power established by President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. The analysis emphasized that Türkiye , which has come to the fore with both its military and diplomatic power under President Erdo?an's leadership, has once again settled at the center of the world. On the other hand, the analysis also drew attention to the fact that Türkiye has become indispensable for Europe's security.

While the balances in world politics are rapidly changing, Türkiye is once again becoming a rising actor on the global stage under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

A comprehensive analysis in the British newspaper The Telegraph emphasized that Türkiye has become a key country establishing the strategic balance between Europe and Russia.

In the column and analysis written by Adrian Blomfield, it was stated that US President Donald Trump's distant attitude towards NATO and his decreasing support for Ukraine pushed Europe to search for new security partners; Erdo?an quickly filled this gap.

Blomfield noted that Türkiye has become indispensable to Europe’s security with its coastline on the Black Sea, its control over the Straits, and the largest army in NATO after the United States.

According to the analysis, not only Türkiye's military capacity but also its defense industry and diplomatic skills are noteworthy.

While Turkish UAVs and warships play an important role in Europe's rearmament process, Erdo?an is consolidating his position as a peace broker by being one of the rare leaders who can meet with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

With the stability achieved in domestic politics, the decisive steps taken in the fight against terrorism, and the signals of economic recovery, President Erdo?an is making Türkiye a decisive power not only regionally but also on a global scale.

In his analysis/column in The Telegraph, Blomfield emphasized that Türkiye has once again become the center of the world, not only geographically but also with its diplomatic and military power, and that President Erdo?an's determined leadership is behind this transformation.