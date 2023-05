Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official Twitter page on the occasion of May 9 - Victory Day over fascism, Azernews reports.

9 may ? II Dünya müharib?sind? fa?izm üz?rind? q?l?b? münasib?til? Az?rbaycan veteranlar?n? t?brik edir?m! — ?lham ?liyev (@azpresident) May 9, 2023