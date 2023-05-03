Heydar Aliyev is one of great figures of 20th century not only for Azerbaijani people - Kazakh minister

Rena Murshud

The National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted an international conference "Heydar Aliyev and the Turkic World", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The conference was organized by the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

President of the Academy Shahin Mustafayev stressed that Heydar Aliyev is a unique personality in the history of the statehood of Azerbaijan and the Turkic world.

“History is based on the ideas and deeds of great people. The name of Heydar Aliyev, without exaggeration, is a symbol of modern Azerbaijan, its independence and successful development as a competitive state. Heydar Aliyev made great efforts for the integration and rapprochement of our peoples,” Mustafayev said.

He also noted that the personal merit of Heydar Aliyev is the formation of the foundation for close, constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, which is carried out between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali, Heydar Aliyev is one of the great figures of the 20th century not only for the Azerbaijani people, but also for many others.

“At the meeting of the presidents of the two countries, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Heydar Aliyev is the true brand of the Azerbaijani people. He is like a bridge connecting two nations. In honor of this date, a film dedicated to the great figure was created, and materials related to him were published on our information portals. The recent opening of the Heydar Aliyev Street in Astana has brought our brotherly countries even closer. Every time we visit Azerbaijan, I try to visit the Heydar Aliyev Museum in Baku first of all. There you can not only touch the history of the country, but also see a true example of how to properly serve the people. He is one of the great figures of the 20th century, not only for the Azerbaijani people, but for many others. I consider it natural that this date is celebrated not only in Azerbaijan, but throughout the Turkic world,” said Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali.

As part of the event, the participants of the conference were shown the documentary film "Gaziz Gumyr" (Happy Life) about the life and work of Heydar Aliyev, prepared by the state television channel "Qazaqstan".

In their speeches, the participants and guests noted that the national leader was an excellent expert on the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev's activities in the direction of the development of Azerbaijani culture, his contribution to science and education in Azerbaijan, the reforms he carried out, as well as his exceptional role in the patriotic education of the country's youth were also discussed.

Recall to last month, President of Kazakhstan Kassym- Jomart Tokayev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev solemnly opened of a street named after Heydar Aliyev in the center of Astana.