Armenia cannot accept that Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation - Cavusoglu

By Azernews

"Together with Azerbaijan, we wanted to normalize relations with Armenia. Azerbaijan offered peace, this is a sign of sincerity."

Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said about that in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

"Armenia cannot accept the fact that Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from 30 years of occupation. It constantly transfers weapons to Karabakh, creates tension. Azerbaijan is taking steps against this. We are always with Azerbaijan. We have taken steps towards normalizing relations with Armenia having held consultations with Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu added.