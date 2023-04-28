Azerbaijan, Georgia & Turkiye discuss military co-op

Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish heads of military educational institutions held a trilateral meeting at the National Defense University, Azernews reports.

Rector of the University, Professor, Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of discussion and exchange of experience.

Furthermore, he noted that the close cooperation between the three countries serves to ensure peace and security in the region. He expressed confidence that such meetings will contribute to the further strengthening of friendly ties between professors, officers and teaching staffs of military educational institutions.

In turn, Commandant of Turkish Military Academy, Mj-Gen Gültekin Yaral?, and Rector of Georgian National Defence Academy, Brig Gen Mamia Balakhadze expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high-level organization of the meeting and hospitality. They emphasized that holding such meetings would make a worthy contribution to the exchange of experience between military educational institutions, the implementation of joint programs and projects.

Later, the guests signed the “Book of Honor” of the university.

Then the Turkish and Georgian delegations visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

They visited the Monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Memorial Complex in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War, laid flowers and honored their memories.

The guests got acquainted with a photo board depicting the life and political activity of the Great Leader in the museum of the military institute.

Then a meeting was held at the Military Institute. Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Mj-Gen Fuzuli Salahov discussed with the guests a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military education. A briefing on the history and activities of the institute was presented.

Afterward, the delegations got acquainted with the territory of the institute, educational buildings, material and technical base, as well as the conditions created for the cadets and watched the educational process.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents, and a photo was taken.