President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgia's Defense Minister [VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Defense Minister of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

Development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in a variety of fields including the military one was underlined at the meeting.

They recalled Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s visit to Azerbaijan in April this year and noted that fruitful discussions to expand bilateral relations had been held during the visit.

The head of state and the Georgian Defense Minister discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries and regional security.



