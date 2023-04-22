West should take harsher action towards Armenia - The Telegraph

It's time for the Western countries to tighten relations with some former Soviet satellites, including Armenia, which is assisting Russia in bypassing economic sanctions of West, an article in The Telegraph said, Azernews reports.

As the author noted, the countries that are members of the Eurasian Economic Union of the EAEU) act as transit points through which materials and technologies for the production of weapons pass.

"The most absurd is Armenia, whose 13 percent economic expansion in only 12 months makes it a candidate for third-fastest growing economy in the world," the article said.

Moreover, as the author noted, exports from Germany to Armenia in 2022 increased from 178 million euros to 505 million euros.

"That’s from just one EU country. Exports from Armenia to the EU in the same twelve months doubled from 753 million euros to 1.3 billion euros. With a population of barely three million and a GDP per capita of less than a tenth of the average Briton, these are impossible numbers. But they are real," the article said.

"Fortunately, there has only been twelve months of this circumvention, and there is some evidence it is starting to be cauterised. At the beginning of March two American citizens were arrested for skirting US sanctions to sell sophisticated aviation equipment to Russia through third countries, including Armenia," the author concluded.

Earlier, an article in the New York Times revealed that a surge has been recorded in chips and other electronic components re-export from Armenia to Russia. As the author noted, eight particular types of those chips, crucial for the production of weapons, are delivered in Russia.

"One document marked with the seal of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said that in 2022, Armenia imported 515 percent more chips and processors from the US and 212 percent more from the EU than in 2021. Armenia then exported 97 percent of those same products to Russia, the document said," the article noted.

Also, the US Departments of Commerce, the Treasury, and of Justice have issued a trilateral note on the specifications of the signs of attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

According to the document, one of the most common tactics is the use of third-party intermediaries or transshipment points to avoid restrictions. It was revealed that Armenia is used to illegally redirect goods to Russia or Belarus, thus, bypassing West sanctions.