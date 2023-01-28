Video footage of deadly attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran released [VIDEO]

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran came under an armed attack on the morning of January 27, and a video clip shows the armed attacker entering the building with an assault rifle and firing indiscriminately. After several shots, he was rendered harmless by a member of the security team, Azernews reports, referring to the video footage.

The head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran was killed in the armed attack on the building.

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



