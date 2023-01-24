Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull border cooperation

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Director-General of the Border Guard of Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry Mohammed bin Abdullah Hamdan al-Shahri discussed the prospects of the future development between the border structures of the two countries, Azernews reports.

Detailed information was given on the reforms and achievements made in the direction of strengthening border security in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the high-level of friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries in all spheres.

Moreover, the importance of the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports, and youth between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, held in Baku, at the end of last year, and the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum were noted.

Chief of the Azerbaijani State Border Service Elchin Guliyev also attended the meeting.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on February 24, 1992. The two countries successfully cooperate in various fields of economy and have fruitful cooperation at international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the OPEC+.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27 million in 2021. On January 13, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm, which will be built by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, was held. After the construction, it is expected to supply 300,000 households, save 220 million cubic meters of gas, and reduce 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions during the year.