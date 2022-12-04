Iran’s provocative actions, alliance with Armenia destabilize South Caucasus - political magazine

By Trend

Iran actively intervenes in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, stirring the pot by “throwing political and military support behind Yerevan”, Foreign Policy magazine said in an article, Trend reports.

The author of the article recalls that Iran has opened its diplomatic mission in Armenia just recently, and, furthermore, has held military exercises close to the border with Azerbaijan. The magazine quotes Iranian Brig. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour said that “the drills were designed to send a message of “peace and friendship” to countries in the region while demonstrating their ability to “respond decisively to any threat”.

Without staying aside, the US commented upon these actions. Mainly, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Washington has been “very clear that Iran represents a threat to the region” and will continue “ultimately to stand against the kind of destabilizing influence that Iran presents in its region and perhaps beyond.”

The author pointed out that Armenia is an unlikely partner for Iran, however, after September clashes on the border with Azerbaijan, “Yerevan is looking for support wherever it can find it”.

“Despite Yerevan’s membership in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc, Russia has so far refused Armenia’s calls to intervene. Iran, meanwhile, seems more than eager to fill the power vacuum and open another front against Azerbaijan,” as well as Turkey, which is an ally of Azerbaijan, and which “Iran has long mistrusted and seen as a potential rival in the region,” the article said.