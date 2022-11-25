“Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” conf starts in Baku with President Ilham Aliyev in presence [LIVE]

An international conference under the motto “Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economy” has got underway at ADA University, Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening of the conference.

The participants in this important event include leaders and representatives of leading think tanks of the USA, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkiye.

The conference features discussions on the security aspects of the Middle Corridor and the economic opportunities of the region. In this regard, particularly, the participants are exchanging views on the importance of the Zangazur corridor, the new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo transportation.