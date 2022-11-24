NATO delegation visits National Defense University

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff at Partnership Directorate at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal visited the National Defense University on November 22, Azernews reports.

University's Rector Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and emphasized that the meetings organized as part of cooperation with NATO are effective for both sides. He also expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in further expanding the current military cooperation with NATO.

For his turn, Rear Admiral Gunnstein Bruåsdal stressed that the work carried out in various spheres of activity of the Azerbaijan Army has a positive impact on the field of military education. Highly appreciating the activities of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen within the framework of various NATO programs, the guest highlighted the successful continuation of Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

Further, a briefing on the activities, structures, and responsibilities of the National Defense University and other military educational institutions functioning under it was presented to the guests. The NATO delegation delivered presentations to the listeners regarding NATO's history and structure, as well as Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

The visit was paid within the framework of the NATO Days.