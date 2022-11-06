Azerbaijani servicemen awarded Combat Ready certificate

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani servicemen have been awarded a Combat Ready certificate by an authorized representative of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Program, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The award ceremony took place during the annual conference of the alliance held in Belgium's Mons city.

Representatives of various NATO headquarters, as well as the Azerbaijani Army’s servicemen, participated in the event. The conference addressed that Azerbaijan widely uses the OCC program and has best practices among partner states.

A Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party declared (MIO BP) into the NATO OCC Pool of Forces successfully participated in NATO-evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) on Maritime Interdiction Operations, held in Türkiye as part of the NATO OCC program, and was awarded the status of Combat Ready.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has enabled NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.