Azerbaijan congratulates Andorra on National Day

08 September 2025 [13:17] - TODAY.AZ
By Qabil Ashirov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the Principality of Andorra on the occasion of its National Day.

As reported by Azernews, the message was shared via the Ministry’s official account on platform X. The post reads:

“Congratulations to Andorra, its Government and People on the occasion of the NationalDay!”

This diplomatic gesture underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering goodwill and international friendship through respectful recognition of national celebrations.

