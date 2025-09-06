Azerbaijan, Hungary hold business forum in Budapest

Budapest hosted an Azerbaijan–Hungary Business Forum as part of the 11th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary. The event brought together representatives from both the public and private sectors, Azernews reports.

The co-chairs of the Joint Commission — Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó — addressed the forum.

Minister Babayev emphasized that while governments establish the framework for cooperation, it is the business community and investors who translate agreements into concrete projects. He noted that the forum serves as an important platform for building partnerships, encouraging innovation, and expanding into new markets.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to diversification, resilience, and openness, Babayev invited Hungarian companies to invest in Azerbaijan, while stressing that Azerbaijani firms are also eager to explore new opportunities in Hungary and across the European Union.

Within the framework of the forum, Azerbaijan’s Hieronica Limited and Hungary’s Export Promotion Agency (HEPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Business leaders also held bilateral meetings and discussions on future cooperation. In total, more than 90 companies participated in the forum, including 30 from Azerbaijan.