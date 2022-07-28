US continues to render support to Azerbaijan, Armenia in peace-building process

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The U.S. continues lending support to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the process of establishing a long-lasting peace, Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price told a briefing.

According to him, a degree of progress has already been achieved in this regard.

"We think we can continue that momentum through continued engagements and diplomatic conversations with our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners in this case," the spokesperson noted.

Further, Price added that senior US officials are engaging with their counterparts at all levels to continue to offer their assistance in the issues as the country seeks a long-term, comprehensive peace.

The U.S. has been actively involved in the attempts to resolve the conflict since 1992. Today, the country is in direct dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia to support the peace process. Moreover, it is providing humanitarian demining assistance in Karabakh.

In a recent report, titled “2021 Report on International Religious Freedom” under the section “Armenia”, U.S. State Department highlighted that hundreds of sites, including most mosques, shrines, and cemeteries used by the region’s ethnic Azerbaijani communities – approximately 400,000 people – were looted, vandalized, desecrated, and/or destroyed while under Armenian occupation.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and U.S. amounted to $517.5 million in 2021.