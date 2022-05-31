Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye mine clearance cooperation

By Azernews

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye has said that his country and Azerbaijan are discussing mine clearance cooperation, Azernews reports.

"Pakistan already maintains contacts with the Azerbaijani government on issues of activity in the sphere of mine action. Pakistani sappers and other specialists will come to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to help with the demining process," Hayee said.

The ambassador underlined that there are economic opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurship in liberated Karabakh.

"I hope that as soon as the restoration work is completed, many Pakistani companies will research the existing economic opportunities here," he opined.

Another area that demands attention, according to the ambassador, is the potential to research natural resources, especially freshwater supplies in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

"The stunning beauty and landscape of Kalbajar are very impressive. I believe that many Pakistanis will come to Karabakh to enjoy its beauty. This place will become a special tourist center for the rest of the world," Hayee stressed.

Incidentally, Hayee joined representatives of the diplomatic corps visiting Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region on May 31. Over 80 diplomats and military attaches from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations joined the trip.

“Visiting Kalbajar region with diplomatic corps. Sheer beauty and abundance of natural resources. The landscape resembles GB [Gilgit-Baltistan] of Pakistan,” Hayee wrote on his Twitter account.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries to voice political support for Azerbaijan. The fraternal country also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.

The countries also cooperate in the military field. The Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted joint international Three Brothers - 2021 drills in Baku.

The drills were aimed at improving the coordination among the special forces units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, preparing for operations in peacetime and wartime, as well as exchanging knowledge and experience.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan also cooperate in various fields of economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.