Azerbaijan continues search for missing servicemen

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani military prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said that the operative and investigative measures are underway to find six missing servicemen.

Valiyev made those remarks on January 21 at a meeting of the collegium of the Military Prosecutor's Office following the results of 2021.

“Search teams, consisting of employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, regularly carried out the work in this sphere,” the military prosecutor noted.

He added that up to this date, 2,908 people, including missing military personnel, whose bodies have been handed over to their family members, have been identified.

“The search teams are working regularly,” he said.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Karabakh war.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.