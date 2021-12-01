President appoints special rep for Karabakh economic region

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Emin Huseynov as Azerbaijani president's special representative for the Karabakh economic region, Azertag reported on December 1.

Under the order, Huseynov was appointed as special representative of Azerbaijani president in the liberated territories (except Shusha region) which are part of the Karabakh economic region, determined by the president's decree of July 7 "On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions".

Earlier, Azerbaijan set up the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions upon President Aliyev’s decree. The relevant decree “On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions” was signed on July 7.

Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the 14 economic regions ratified under the decree. The Karabakh economic region covers Khankandi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar regions. The East Zangazur economic region includes the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions.

The economic regions were established after Azerbaijan won a victory in a 44-day war with Armenia late last year.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.