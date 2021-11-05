We must try to prevent shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any given part of the world - Former UK PM

By Trend

We must try to prevent a shortage of vaccines in any given part of the world, Former Prime Minister of the UK, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and World Health Organization Ambassador for Global Health Financing Gordon Brown said during the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"We must end climate change. We must accelerate our economic development, as well as work to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. In this way, we can achieve peace," Brown said.

Emphasizing the importance of the broad, equitable, and fair distribution of life-saving vaccines, the former UK PM noted that this is a solution in the fight against the current global crisis.

"Vaccines should not go unused. Now we need to take measures to get the vaccines to their consumers," the former PM added.