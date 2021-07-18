Baku warns about consequences of Yerevan's destructive approach for Armenia

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that it is easy to predict the consequences of Armenia's destructive approach for itself, the Foreign Ministry reported on July 17.

She made the remarks while commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's latest claims alleging that Azerbaijan has territorial claims to neighbours, creates border tensions and obstructs the delimitation process, which he made at a press brifing with European Council President Charles Michel on July 17.

"We bring to Pashinyan's attention that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has not had a territorial claim against any state. Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity of states within their international borders and demands that the same approach be demonstrated in relation to Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva said.

She described the claims as another completely false and slanderous statement by the Armenian prime minister.

"Let me remind you that these absurd allegations are made by the leader of the country, which has been pursuing a policy of aggression against Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, occupying its territories and violating the fundamental rights of more than one million Azerbaijanis," she said.

Abdullayeva stressed that based on illusions about "Greater Armenia", Pashinyan, who continues his territorial claims against Azerbaijan today and whose claims are reflected in the country's Constitution, seems to be trying to create any "basis" for his country's aggressive, destructive and irreconcilable policy.

"As for Pashinyan's claims of 'border tensions and obstruction of the delimitation process', this is nothing but the hypocrisy of the Armenian prime minister. By eliminating the factor of occupation of its territories and ensuring its territorial integrity Azerbaijan has stated its readiness to normalize relations on the basis of the principles of international law, start the process of delimitation and demarcation and has taken practical steps in this direction," the spokesperson said.

She reiterated that Armenia takes the position of aggravating the situation, revanchism and conditioning peace.

"It is not difficult to predict the consequences of this destructive approach, which has been exhibited for years, for Armenia," Abdullayeva added.

She underlined that in the national historical memory of the Azerbaijani people, the territory of modern Armenia, where Azerbaijanis historically lived as an indigenous people, is called Western Azerbaijan.

"As is known, our compatriots were deported from this area three times during the 20th century, the last in 1988. The Zangazur region and its division into Eastern and Western parts is also a historical reality. The return of our compatriots to those territories is their most natural right. This is not a territorial claim, but the return of refugees to their homes; as the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 contains," she stressed.

On July 14, President Aliyev described West Zangazur as Azerbaijan’s historical land handed over to Armenia during the Soviet era.

“The East Zangazur economic zone has been established. Armenia has now raised hysteria about this issue. There is no need for that because East Zangazur is our historical land. West Zangazur is our historical land. We cannot forget history. We cannot become hostages of anyone's political interests. Let them look up historical documents and maps and see when the Soviet government tore Zangazur apart from Azerbaijan and handed it over to Armenia. This is a relatively recent date – 101 years ago,” he said.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijanis will return to their historical lands.



