Azerbaijani MPs to observe parliamentary election in Bulgaria and Moldova

By Trend

Azerbaijani MPs will observe the parliamentary election in Bulgaria and Moldova, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on July 7.

MP Rauf Aliyev will leave for Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria on July 8 to observe the parliamentary election.

The MP will review the pre-election situation, the conditions created at the polling stations, monitor the electoral process and the voter turnout.

His trip will end on July 13.

Moreover, a group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit Chisinau, the capital of Moldova on July 8 to observe the snap parliamentary election.

MP Sabir Hajiyev will observe the voting process through the CIS Executive Committee, MP Zhalya Aliyeva will monitor through the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, MP Elnur Allahverdiyev will monitor through the GUAM PA and MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu will monitor through the BSEC PA.

They will visit a number of polling stations, in which they will monitor the voter turnout. The visit will end on July 13.