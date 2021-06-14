President, First Lady inaugurate new projects in Fuzuli district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Fuzuli district for a visit, Azertag reported on June 14.

The Head of State and the First Lady viewed construction progress at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the work done at the airport.

Moreover, the President and First Lady have visited Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli district.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, the head of state has viewed the work done on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Victory road.

He was informed of the construction progress on the highways.

During the same visit, they attended the inauguration of the newly built 110/35/10 kV substation “Fuzuli” substation.

President Aliyev has also viewed the work done on the bridge constructed over the Victory road.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the bridge.

Likewise, the president has laid a foundation stone for a tunnel to be constructed on Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway passing through a part of the territory of Dashalti village.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the tunnel.

the story will be updated.














