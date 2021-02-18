Azerbaijani FM, senior Iranian MP mull further joint projects

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met the delegation led by Chairman of the Iranian Consultative Assembly's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour on February 17, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Bayramov stated that the visit would contribute to the development of high-level relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed that the existing historical, cultural, and religious ties between the countries form the basis of bilateral cooperation.

He added that Iran's continuous support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the inviolability of its borders, particularly the support of Iran at all levels during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, had been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people.

Zonnour congratulated Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people on the great victory, as well as emphasized Iran's support for Azerbaijan's right cause and solidarity with Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, the sides stressed that there is great potential for further development of bilateral cooperation. The respective parliaments in their own rights can contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations. The new regional situation and new opportunities could lead two countries to the implementation of numerous cooperation projects. Two countries' cooperation at the international level was also noted with satisfaction. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

At his earlier meeting with the Azerbaijani parliament's defence, security and anti-corruption committee chairman, Ziyafat Asgarov, the head of the Iranian delegation discussed further efforts to develop bilateral cooperation and Iran's participation in rebuilding Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

On February 14, President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Iran had agreed on the construction of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydropower stations on liberated territories in the near future.

The restoration of control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border creates new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries. So far, between the two countries, there are projects for the construction of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and Khudaferin and Giz Qalasi hydropower stations on the Araz River.



