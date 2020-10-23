Latest situation at front line on Oct. 23

By Trend





During the day on October 22 and on the night of October 23, the combat operations continued with varying intensity in the Aghdere, Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces fired at our defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and gun-howitzers.

Heavy strikes were inflicted on the armed forces of Armenia in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Gubadli directions of the front, several Armenian armed forces strongholds were destroyed, important territories and high grounds were liberated as a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army.

The main resources and military infrastructure of the Armenian armed forces along the entire front were irreparably damaged. There is a shortage of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition, as well as food in the Armenian armed forces units. The Armenian armed forces practically lost control of the troops. Due to the lack of regular army units to defend combat positions, civilians are forcibly brought in to replace them.

It became known that the servicemen brought from the Tavush and Sisian regions of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh refused to get engaged in battles and left their positions.

Currently, battles are ongoing along the entire length of the front.