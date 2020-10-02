Baku: Armenia involves foreign terrorists, mercenaries in Karabakh conflict

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Armenia involved terrorists and mercenaries from foreign countries, especially from the Middle East, during the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in the following acts of aggression against our country, The Foreign Ministry reported on October 1.

The ministry’s statement was in response to the Russian foreign ministry’s statement on Wednesday that foreign terrorists and mercenaries” are used in the conflict.

“We have repeatedly expressed our concern about the widespread use of such means by Armenia,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“The fact that Armenia has brought foreign mercenaries to the occupied territories as part of its illegal settlement policy in recent months and used them in offensive operations against Azerbaijan under the guise of "volunteer fighter groups" once again demonstrates that terrorism is part of Armenia's state policy,” the ministry’s statement reads.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.