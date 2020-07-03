Baku, Kyiv reaffirm support for each other's territorial integrity

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their support for each other’s territorial integrity and the inviolability of their borders, Azerbaijan embassy in Ukraine reported in its Facebook page on July 3.

During the meeting held between First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Amina Dzhaparova and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova on July 3, the sides have praised cooperation within international organizations.

Amabassador Akhundova thanked Kyiv for its position on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the border.

She noted that Ukraine’s support to Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the international platform is an indicator of the high level of relations between two countries.

In turn, Amina Dzhaparova expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing Ukraine with the greatest humanitarian aid compared to other countries to help this country's fight against COVID-19.

Dzhaparova noted great development of cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, referring to the importance of further strengthening of cooperation between GUAM Member States, she stated that it is important to hold another meeting of the heads of government within the framework of organization.

Ambassador Elmira Akhundova stressed that during her diplomatic mission to Ukraine, she will make every effort to further expand and deepen high level relations between the two countries.

The meeting focused on politics, economy, trade, transport, culture as well as cooperation with international organizations.







