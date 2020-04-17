Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Quarantine regime violated at border checkpoints

By Trend





The undesirable cases of violation of the quarantine regime have recently occurred at the border checkpoints, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

“The citizens who are abroad must understand that all measures are taken to protect the health of the citizens,” Hajiyev added.