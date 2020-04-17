TODAY.AZ / Politics

Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Quarantine regime violated at border checkpoints

16 April 2020 [18:40] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The undesirable cases of violation of the quarantine regime have recently occurred at the border checkpoints, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

“The citizens who are abroad must understand that all measures are taken to protect the health of the citizens,” Hajiyev added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/192998.html

Print version

Views: 279

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also