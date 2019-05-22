OSCE monitoring at Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends with no incident

By Trend





The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border, in the direction of Kazakh district, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 22, ended with no incident, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Ghenadie Petrica carried out the monitoring from the territory of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.