Chief of Azerbaijan's General Staff meets Bulgarian defense minister

By Trend





The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met with Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of the Republic Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov on March 13, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The sides held a wide exchange of views on regional security aspects, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, and also discussed issues of further expansion of areas of cooperation.



