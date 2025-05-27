Baku hosts My Azerbaijan Int'l Children's and Youth Fine Arts Festival

By Laman Ismayilova



The 8th International Children's and Youth Fine Arts Festival "Az?rbaycanim" (My Azerbaijan) has been held in Baku.

The event was timed to Independence Day (May 28).

Speakers included the head of the Khatai District Executive Power Rafiq Guliyev, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Vugar Rahimov and Parvana Valiyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghaali Ibrahimov, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, director of the Khatai Arts Centre, Zahid Azazov, and others.

In their remarks, they emphasised the significance of the festival, which promotes a deeper understanding of the country's culture, nature, and spirit, as well as the development of children's and youth's creativity and love for Azerbaijan among its citizens and foreigners.

Participants were awarded in age categories for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places, as well as with commendation prizes, diplomas, and gifts. The festival themed "Azerbaijan through my eyes" was held under the motto "Azerbaijan, I love you!".

Nearly 2,000 artworks were submitted to the competition, created by young authors aged 8 to 21 from Azerbaijan, as well as from the USA, Belarus, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Peru, India, and Myanmar.

In total, about 900 art works were exhibited, with the top 10 paintings in each age category invited to the festival. Works by international participants were published and displayed at the exhibition, and their authors received certificates. Additionally, the top five authors received gifts.

The festival continued with musical performances, presentations by young artists, and an art master class by art teacher Akif Yarishov. Organisers plan to hold an exhibition-sale of works created during the festival.

The project was implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai District Executive Authority, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan Branch of the International Watercolour Society, Nakhchivan Artists' Union, Khatai Children's Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Centre.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.