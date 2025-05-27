Ilyas Afandiyev: Master of drama and prose in national literature

By Laman Ismayilova



Ilyas Afandiyev is regarded as one of the most respected and beloved writers in the history of Azerbaijani literature.

He was not only a talented prose writer and playwright, but also a wise, kind, and thoughtful person.

Many famous poets and writers of his time, such as Samad Vurgun, Nazim Hikmat, Mehdi Huseyn, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, and Mirza Ibrahimov, admired his work and spoke highly of his talent.

Over the years, many researchers, critics, and journalists have written books, articles, and studies about his life and literary contributions.

In 2025, Azerbaijan marks 111 years since the birth of this outstanding writer.

Ilyas Afandiyev was born on May 26, 1914, in the city of Karyagino (now Fuzuli), in southern Azerbaijan. From a young age, he showed a great love for reading and writing. After finishing school, he moved to Baku and studied at the Pedagogical Institute, where he graduated in 1938.

His literary journey began soon after. In 1939, his first book, a collection of short stories called Letters from the Village, was published. The stories spoke about the lives of simple people in Azerbaijani villages. This debut brought him recognition, and in 1940, he became a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

Ilyas Afandiyev continued writing and published another collection, Clear Nights, in 1945.

These stories focused on the everyday lives of the Soviet intelligentsia — teachers, doctors, scientists, and other educated people. Over the years, he wrote several important novels, including Willows over the Ditch (1958), Dogwood Bridge (1960), and Three Friends Beyond the Mountains (1964). His novel Don’t Look Back, Old Man! also became popular for its deep emotional impact.

In addition to prose, Ilyas Afandiyev became especially famous for his plays.

He was one of the first Azerbaijani writers to focus deeply on human psychology, emotions, and personal struggles in drama. His works were performed on many stages across the country and touched the hearts of thousands of people. His plays helped shape the Azerbaijani theatre and played a big role in the cultural life of the nation.

Some of his most famous plays include Bright Paths, which talks about the lives of Baku oil workers; Spring Waters, which shows the lives of collective farmers; and The Atayev Family, which explores the life of a modern urban family.

Other well-known plays include You Are Always with Me, Destroyed Diaries, I Can`t Forget, My Guilt, Strange Guy, Believe Us, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Sheikh Khiyabani, and The Song Remains in the Mountains.

These plays are now considered classics of Azerbaijani literature.

They not only entertained people, but also made them think deeply about love, loyalty, responsibility, and the meaning of life. Ilyas Afandiyev's characters were realistic and emotional, and his stories often touched on the struggles of everyday people.

Throughout his career, Ilyas Afandiyev received many honours and awards. In 1960, he was named an Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

In 1972, he received the State Prize of the Azerbaijan SSR. In 1979, he was given the title of People's Writer of Azerbaijan, one of the highest honours for a writer in the country.

Sadly, Ilyas Afandiyev passed away on October 3, 1996. He was buried in the Alley of Honour in Baku.

Even after his death, his works continue to inspire new generations.