Nakhchivan hosts conference on Constitution and Sovereignty

By Nazrin Abdul



On May 27, a scientific and theoretical conference titled “The Constitution: A Source of Legal and Democratic Reforms, the Legal Foundation of Sovereignty” was held in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The event was jointly organized by the Authorized Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, within the framework of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty”.

The event began with participants, including Fuad Najafli, the Authorized Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, and Farhad Abdullayev, Chairman of the Constitutional Court, laying fresh flowers at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the central square of Nakhchivan city.

Attendees also visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they were briefed on the life and legacy of the National Leader through a rich collection of exhibits. An art and decorative-applied arts exhibition was opened at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, drawing attention with items such as a carpet depicting the map of Greater Azerbaijan, portraits of Heydar Aliyev, and works reflecting Azerbaijani history and culture.

The conference began with a moment of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the country’s martyrs, followed by the national anthem performed by a military orchestra. A short documentary about the history of Azerbaijan’s Constitution was then screened.

In his opening remarks, Fuad Najafli stated that the State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023–2027 marked the beginning of a new development phase. The program prioritizes institutional reforms, enhancing integration and cooperation between local and central government bodies. It also focuses on improving transport and logistics infrastructure, economic diversification, digital governance, energy efficiency, and public welfare.

Najafli emphasized that, under President Ilham Aliyev's decisive leadership, consistent and fair steps are being taken to restore property rights that were violated over many years. Legal and administrative channels are being used to return unlawfully seized properties and compensate affected citizens. To date, the rights of 642 individuals have been restored in Nakhchivan.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev stressed Nakhchivan’s historical significance in Azerbaijan’s political life. He noted that Nakhchivan played a vital role in restoring national independence in the 1990s, with Heydar Aliyev laying the foundations of modern Azerbaijani statehood during his leadership there. Abdullayev recalled that the adoption of the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan on November 12, 1995, was a key milestone, initiated by Heydar Aliyev. He also highlighted the establishment of the Constitutional Court in 1998 as another major achievement.

Abdullayev praised the creation of the Presidential Representative Office in Nakhchivan as a vital reform that enhances governance efficiency and contributes to economic growth in the region.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan, Saadat Bekta?i, noted that 2025 marks not only the 30th anniversary of the Constitution but also a period when Azerbaijan is witnessing the real outcomes of its fully restored sovereignty and territorial integrity. She described President Ilham Aliyev’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” as a strategic decision highlighting both historic progress and future aspirations.

The event also included a speech by academician Ismayil Hajiyev, Chairman of the Nakhchivan Division of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The conference concluded with a cultural program.

Later in the day, participants visited the “Ajami Promenade” Cultural and Recreation Complex, where they learned about the 12th-century Momine Khatun Mausoleum, one of the finest surviving works of medieval architect Ajami Abubakr. It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the restoration and conservation of this monument, preserving its original design as a symbol of Nakhchivan's medieval grandeur.

Attendees also paid tribute at the bust of Heydar Aliyev within the complex.