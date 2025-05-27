Ganja holds concert in honor of well-known tar player Mahir Mammadov

By Laman Ismayilova



The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a creative evening of Honoured Artist, tar player Mahir Mammadov as part of the "Ganja and Ganja Residents" project.

The Ganja State Philharmonic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Figure Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Rustam Javarov, Fuad Ramazanov, Zamina Mustafayeva, Samira Hajiyeva, Seymur Sadikhov (balaban), Vusal Namazov (tar), Musa Bayramov (tar) performed under the artistic direction and conductor of Khayal Gahramanov.

The concert program included music pieces composed by Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Arif Malikov, Suleyman Alasgarov, Tofig Guliyev, Said Rustamov, Haji Khanmammadov.

The evening of creativity was decorated with performances by People's Artist Rafael Bayramov, Honoured Artist Mahir Mammadov and Honoured Teacher Arif Huseynov. Honored Artist Mahir Mammadov acted as the accompanist of the evening. The event aroused great interest among the audience.

