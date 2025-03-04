Azerbaijan Culture Minister engages with Gabala citizens

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has listened to citizens' appeals at the Gabala District Culture Center, Azernewsreports citing the ministry.

The Minister Adil Karimli and the head of the Gabala District Executive Authority, Sabuhi Abdullayev, laid fresh flower bouquets at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Gabala city, honoring his cherished memory.

During the reception attended by the heads of relevant structural divisions of the Ministry, citizens from the Gabala, Shaki, Oghuz, Gakh, Zagatala, and Balakan districts presented their requests and suggestions.

The citizens' appeals mostly related to proposals in the field of culture, employment, job changes, improving material and technical supply, assessment of labor, and other issues.

The Culture Minister stated that steps would be taken to promptly investigate every issue raised by the citizens and to resolve it in accordance with the legislation.

The Minister also instructed the responsible staff members of the ministry to pay special attention to the issues raised by the families of martyrs and veterans and to address them objectively.