Triptych "Carpet Architect of State: Encyclopedia of One Life" on display at National Carpet Museum

On December 11, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum held a presentation of the unique carpet Architect of the State: Encyclopedia of One Life, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The carpet is a result of a joint project of the Ministry of Economy and Azerkhalcha OJSC and is an outstanding artwork by virtue of its idea and artistic decision. This monumental artwork, created as a result of great talent, fantasy and effort is now presented once again at a decent place.

Prior to the main part of the ceremony, the guests watched a video about Heydar Aliyev visiting the museum and his attention and care for the national carpet art.

Director of the National Carpet Museum Amina Melikova, greeted the guests and described the presentation of this beautiful and unique artwork as an outstanding event for the museum.

Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimli characterised this carpet as the continuation of the finest traditions of the ancient national carpet art: “In fact, this triptych carpet is a narrative of life and dream of the Great Leader, encoded into carpet language. This is a new artwork, but, at the same time, it is a bearer of an ancient cultural heritage”.

The authors of the encyclopedic memorial carpet composition, Honoured Art Worker, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC Emin Mammadov and Honoured Artist Rashad Alakbarov spoke in detail about the creation of the carpet. People’s Artist and Academician Omar Eldarov told interesting facts about the relationship between carpet art and tents and yurts, which are the same age.

After the speeches, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov accompanied by the pianist Zulfiyya Sadigova performed Heydar Aliyev’s two most favourite folk songs.

Finally, the Architect of the State: Encyclopedia of One Life carpet was introduced to the guests.