Genesis enters Egyptian market by opening showroom

Genesis, the independent luxury auto brand of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Sunday that it has officially entered the Egyptian market, marking its debut in the broader Middle East and Africa region, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Genesis held a launch event in Egypt on Thursday (local time) and opened its first permanent showroom in District 5, a commercial hub in New Cairo near the Egyptian capital.

The 895-square-meter facility represents Genesis' first retail presence on the African continent, Genesis said, adding that the move is a strategic step toward expanding its presence beyond the Middle East into Africa.

Egypt is emerging as one of Africa's key growth markets for electric vehicles (EVs), and Genesis aims to establish a strong foothold in the segment by offering premium EV models tailored to the region.

Genesis began local sales of its EV models, including the GV60, and said it plans to gradually expand its product lineup in Egypt through 2026.