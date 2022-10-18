Carpet Museum to host international conference

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Carpet Museum will host the international conference, entitled "Children in Museums" on October 19-21, Azernews reports, citing the museum.

Around 24 museum specialists from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will join the conference to discuss all nuances of museums' relations with younger visitors as well as with parents and schools.

The sessions will include topics such as Museum Programs for Children and Families; Children in Museums: Perspectives for Sustainable Development; Audience Development: Inclusive Projects; Museums and Schools: Horizons of Museum Pedagogy; Digital Content for Children in Museums.

Along with the academic sessions, the conference also includes the opening of the exhibition, master classes, and a cultural program.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the National Carpet Museum, and the Intergovernmental Foundation for Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Cooperation of the CIS (IFESCCO).

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum regularly holds multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and numerous exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received a national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

The Carpet Museum successfully cooperates with many foreign museums and influential international organizations.

The museum also holds a number of exhibitions and scientific conferences to attract visitors of all ages, without exception, including visitors with disabilities.

The ANCM received a nomination for the 2018 European Museum of the Year Award and earned a certificate for its noteworthy achievements in elevating the quality of the museum experience.

For the third straight year, the Carpet Museum has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence by TripAdvisor.

Moreover, the museum has recently received the Humay National Prize which is another indicator of the museum's successful activities.