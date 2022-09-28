Congress of Azerbaijani Writers postponed

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The XIII Congress of the Azerbaijani Writers has been postponed, Azernews reports.

Due to technical and organizational issues, the Union of Azerbaijan Writers decided to change the original date of the congress, which was scheduled for October 5. The decision was announced at the expanded meeting of the union's secretariat.

The meeting participants included the Council of Elders, the Youth Council, and the media representatives.

The participants in the meeting discussed the current issues of preparing the congress and expressed their proposals on organizational issues.

The XIII Congress of the Azerbaijani Writers will be ended at the end of October.