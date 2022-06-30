Unique synthesis of Azerbaijani, Brazilian music impress music lovers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Brazil's Choronas ensemble has performed a stunning concert at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The event was organized within a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation signed by the Brazilian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the International Mugham Center.

Founded in 1994 by Sao Paulo, Choronas ensemble has performed on many stages around the world.

The ensemble's repertoire includes classical examples of popular Brazilian music and works by modern composers. Choronas ensemble performed in Baku for the first time.

Among those watching the concert program were representatives of the diplomatic corps, the head of the department of the Culture Ministry Farah Ajalova, cultural figures, and many others.

Before the concert, Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz informed the audience about Choronas ensemble.

"It was a real pleasure for us to be at the International Mugham Center with many Brazilian friends. I am proud to present the band's unique musicians tonight. Everyone who knows Brazilian music will enjoy this night. Mugham in Azerbaijan, tango in Argentina, jazz in the United States, and choro music in Brazil are at the heart of national identity. The origin of the choro genre is reflected in the traditions of Brazil. Today's concert is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Brazil's independence and is the band's first performance in Eastern Europe," said the ambassador.

That night, the Brazilian ensemble shared the same stage with Azerbaijani tar performer Ismayil Zulfugarov.

He is a multiple winner of international music competitions. Famous for his r&b/electro music, the tar musician has successfully represented Azerbaijan in Turkey, France, Russia, China, and Lithuania.

During live shows, he puts all his energy into each performance, making audiences burst into applause.

The concert included songs "Tiko tiko no fubu", "Dono da bola", "Delicado", "Eu quero e sossego", "Choro de domingo", etc.

Each performance left the audience speechless and deserved a round of applause.