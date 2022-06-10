National composer's music thrills listeners

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted a concert timed to national composer, People's Artist Elza Ibrahimova.

Her music pieces always delight listeners with their sincerity, melody, and boundless love for the motherland.

The concert program was held within the framework of the Heydar Aliyev Palace's project "Immortals", Azernews reports.

Speaking before the start of the program, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov said that Elza Ibrahimova's legacy is forever imprinted in the memory of the audience.

Ramil Gasimov stressed that the state pays special attention to Elza Ibrahimova's musical legacy.

Her works were performed by famous singers Shovkat Alekperova, Flora Karimova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Akif Islamzade, Islam Rzayev, Elmira Rahimova, and many others.

The composers Tikhon Khrennikov, Georgy Sviridov, Otar Taktakishvili, Jovdet Gadzhiev, Arif Melikov, Murad Kazhlaev, and Gara Garaev highly appreciated Elza Ibrahimova's music.

Elza Ibrahimova composed a cycle of classical works, a symphonic poem, an oratorio, vocal-instrumental and chamber compositions, and music for various performances.

Among the well-known musical compositions, the operas "Afat" (libretto author - Huseyn Javid) and "Burning Cradles" (libretto author - Ramiz Heydar) which tell about events in Karabakh.

The composer wrote the music for the anthem of Azerbaijani oil workers on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the national oil industry.

Her composition "Motherland, my heart sings about you" is one of the finest musical samples dedicated to Azerbaijan.

During the concert, the musicians shared their memories of Elza Ibrahimova.

People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova and Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artists Elton Huseynaliyev, Lala Mammadova, Vasif Maharramli, Arzu Aliyeva, Rashad Ilyasov, Gulistan Aliyeva, Agshin Abdullayev, Almaz Orujova, Teymur Amrah, talented singers Ilham Gasimova, Zamig Huseynov, Ayten Maharramova, Samir Piriyev, Samira Aliyeva, Nijat Jafarzade, Turkay Melikova, Javad Sultanov, Zabita Aliyeva, Ravana Gurbanova, Aishan Mehdiyeva performed the composer's unforgettable music pieces.

They were accompanied by the "Dan Ulduzu" and "Buta" Instrumental Ensembles Conducted by Rovshan Gurbanov.

Notably, the concert director is Honored Artist Inara Babayeva. The host for the evening was Ruslan Gasanov.

The evening gave the guests a lot of pleasant emotions. The lyrical songs were filled with incredible warmth, which was felt by the audience.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov.

