Forum on 'Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan' held in Samarkand

By Laman Ismayilova



Support for Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Creative Industry Public Association has completed the implementation of the project titled "Cultural Heritage of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan", Azernews reports. A series of events, including forums and meetings, was organized in Samarkand as part of the project.

The forum took place at the Samarkand International Business Center. During the forum, various speakers delivered presentations on topics related to cultural heritage and social development.

At the forum, Rano Toshniyozova, Deputy Mayor of Samarkand, spoke on "State Protection of Cultural Heritage Handicrafts"; Sanjar Buriyev, Head of Department at the Samarkand City Department of Justice, highlighted "State Support for NGOs in Uzbekistan"; Leyla Musayeva, Director of the Leyla Khazari Gallery, explored "The Role of Handicrafts in Society"; Eler Uluqmurodov, Head of the Samarkand Regional Branch of the Center for the Analysis of Democratic Processes, presented insights on "The Social Foundations of Gender Policy in New Uzbekistan"; Parvana Mustafayeva, Chairperson of the Sara Khatoon Public Union, addressed "Integrating Persons with Disabilities into an Inclusive Society"; and Erkin Toshbotirov, Deputy Head of the Samarkand City Department for Employment and Poverty Reduction, spoke about "Social Partnership Between Government Institutions and NGOs."

The forum continued with thematic sessions on "From Handicrafts to Entrepreneurship," "Development of National Handicrafts in Uzbekistan," and "The Role of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Strengthening Friendship Between the Peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," among other topics.

On the following day, within the framework of the forum, the opening of the International Folk Handicrafts Exhibition was held at the Samarkand International Tourism Center.

The exhibition showcased traditional clothing, jewelry, and carpets created by Azerbaijani and Uzbek designers. Masterclasses were also conducted with the participation of master artisans.

Meetings were also held in various workshops around Samarkand, where participants had the opportunity to engage with local artisans and attend expert-led sessions.

On the final day of the visit, a meeting took place with the Mayor of Samarkand, Fazliddin Umarov. During the meeting, the importance of the rich cultural heritage and shared traditions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was emphasized.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Nasiba Miradilova, Chairperson of the Women and Girls Association of Uzbekistan, and Aytan Hasanova, Chairperson of the Support for Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Handicrafts and Creative Industry Public Association.

The project was funded by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.