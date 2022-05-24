AFW: National designer presents stunning collection, inspired by rose

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer Faxriya Xalafova has presented a new collection "Bella Rosa" (Beautiful Rose) at the Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022.

Honored Art Worker, associate Professor of the State University of Culture and Arts created her unique collection in collaboration with the famous Italian jewelry brand Spoleto Gioielli.

Speaking to Trend Life, the fashion designer said that it is gratifying that fashion week once again was held in Baku. She recalled that her collection Karabakh Princess was presented as part of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2021.

Sophisticated dress inspired by Azerbaijani poetess Agha Beyim Aga, a daughter of the second khan of Karabakh Ibrahim Khalil khan, instantly won the hearts of fashionistas in the 11th season of the fashion week.

The outfit reflected the silhouette, ornaments, and fabrics common for Karabakh women's clothes. The image was complemented by a gorgeous silk scarf kelagayi.

For the first time, Faxriya Xalafova designed a Kharibulbul print for a silk dress. The beautiful gown was shown at the end of the defile.

This year, Faxriya Xalafova mesmerized fashionistas with a collection inspired by all shades of a rose, a wonderful flower, appreciated since antiquity for its beauty, delicacy, and sweet smell.

The flowers of the rose grow in many different colors. There are over a hundred shades of rose.

The outfits at the previous Azerbaijan Fashion Week were presented with prints of multiple roses, which is the signature touch of the fashion designer.

This time, Faxriya Xalafova called the collection Bella Rosa not by chance, as accessories from the famous Italian brand Spoleto Gioielli were also presented in the fashion show.

"The outfits are designed for beautiful summer evenings, where it is appropriate to appear in a romantic and glamorous bow. Without changing my style, I emphasize that the new models are created for elegant and stylish women who value exquisite femininity, lightness, and charm in their looks. In my work, I always try to please with special tenderness and beauty" said Faxriya Xalafova.

The founder of Spoleto Gioielli brand Enrico Morbidoni expressed his hope for further fruitful cooperation.

"I am admired by Faxriya Xalafova's ability to combine colors and fabric structure, as well as the synthesis of East and Europe inherent in her collections. Now we are discussing further cooperation with Faxriya Xalafova and we hope that it will be long and fruitful," said Morbidoni

The project was implemented with the assistance of the head of the "Kuzmenko pr&events" Oksana Kuzmenko.

The collection aroused great interest among the guests of the Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2022.

Along with Fakhriya Khalafova, Enrico Morbidoni and the representative of the Centro Culturale Valentiniano, the Ambassador St. Valentine's by Sandro Picciolini appeared on the catwalk.

Notably, Faxriya Xalafova has become the first woman in the world to "Ambassador of Love" of the Centro Culturale Valentiniano.

The diploma was presented for the designer's contribution to the development of intercultural ties based on the promotion of love, beauty, mercy, and charity.

The awarding ceremony took place within the framework of Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

Photo credits: Vugar Imanov