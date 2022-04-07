Arts Council Azerbaijan draws attention to ecological issues

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the world's biggest environmental problems like global warming, climate change, waste disposal and water pollution cause threats to the whole planet

Arts Council Azerbaijan actively draws attention to emerging issues of environmental concern.

A comic book "On the Caspian Sea shore" has been presented at the Sumgayit Youth House at the initiative of the organization with the support of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The idea of??publishing the comic belongs to the Saglam Dushunje Youth Organization.

The project draws the attention of young people to ecological issues.

The work on the comic book "On the Caspian Sea shore" brought together talented scriptwriter Hikmat Mursalzade, editor Ismayil Asadov, artist Esmira Aslanova.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov and Nigar Muzaffarova also took part in the work on the project.

Speaking at the event, the Cultural Adviser of the French Embassy Jerome stressed the importance of the new comic book and its contribution to youth education.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov noted that the topic covered in the comic is very important and relevant.

"The comics format allows you to reveal the necessary topic, making it exciting and concise for children and teenagers. Teenagers show great interest in comics, and therefore this format allows them to clearly and meaningfully inform them on such a serious and important topic as ecology.

Arts Council Azerbaijan has already worked on the comics on social topics. The organization plans to continue work in this direction.