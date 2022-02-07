Zhara Music Festival re-scheduled in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Zhara International Music Festival 2022 has been re-scheduled in Baku.

The decision was made amid the tight schedules and the postponement of the singers' concert tours.

So, the festival's six edition will be held on the coast of the Caspian Sea on July 25-29.

Earlier it was reported that the festival will be held in Baku on July 27-31. All purchased tickets are valid.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival's previous editions.

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, music lovers in Baku have a chance to enjoy the music festival at the Sea Breeze Resort this summer.