Baku to host Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2022

By Laman Ismayilova

Caspian Business Hotel Baku will host Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2022 on January 29.

"The main goal of the project is to reveal the creative abilities of the younger generation in the fashion industry, present them to the general public, followed by the participation of the best young models in international competitions," said Star Kids Group director Aygun Aliyeva.

Tha fashion event will bring together 97 (4-14 years old) young models, including 46 girls and 51 boys.

The jury will include well-known cultural figures, designers and fashion experts.